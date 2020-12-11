NPP to hold crisis meeting today over outcome of 2020 elections

File photo of NPP flag

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are expected to hold a crisis meeting today, December 11, 2020, over the outcome of the December 7 polls.

Majority Leader of the 7th Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, told Rainbow Radio that the meeting will assess the party’s overall performance and understand why NPP lost a lot of legislative seats.



Earlier, NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, told Peace FM that the regional executives are expected to brief the meeting with the outcome of the polls and submit reports for perusal.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other top executives of the party are expected to be at the meeting.

The NPP lost over 30 seats in Parliament, dropping from 169 seats in the 7th Parliament to 137 when the 8th Parliament resumes next year.



Majority Leader in the 7th Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has confessed that the party did not expect a massive reduction of seats in the Legislature.



Meanwhile, the NDC is contesting both the presidential and parliamentary results as flawed and stolen for the incumbent NPP.