NPP to launch rigorous investigations into alleged assault on polling agents

Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced its resolve to probe the alleged assaults that characterised the August 26 Super Delegates Conference in the North East Region.

The Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim, during a media engagement at the party headquarters, stated that disciplinary measures are being put in place.



He added that nobody will go scot-free should they be found guilty of assault.



“Disciplinary measures will be put in place. Investigations will be conducted and if somebody is found to be culpable, discipline will be meted out accordingly,” he said.



The media, during the NPP Super Delegates Conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023, reported that there was an issue of violence in the North East Region where polling agents of NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, were allegedly attacked.



There was also another report on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, about the Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, fighting a former DCE in the region, Solomon Donkor, over a yet-to-be-identified cause.



