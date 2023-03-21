NPP to respond to NDC’s true State of the Nation Address

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has served notice that it will soon organise a press conference to respond to what it describes as falsehoods peddled by the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress during his “True State of the Nation Address.”

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah on Monday, 20 March 2023, delivered the True State of the Nation Address at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra where he passed a damning verdict on the performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



But reacting to the address in a statement signed by General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the NPP said the entire address was a mischievous agenda to attack the president and his vice.



“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken notice of a propaganda-laced press conference of the NDC, addressed by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the Party’s National Chairman, on Monday, March 20, 2023, which was mischievously described as an address on the so called ‘true state of the nation’.



“True to their unrepentant character, the NDC turned the press conference into a campaign platform, peddling blatant falsehoods, unsubstantiated allegations, and unprovoked attacks at the persons of the President, the Vice President and the Government of the NPP,” the party said.



The party said it is compelled to respond to the claims by the NDC due to the gravity of the claims and the falsehood used to support same.

“Ordinarily, the NPP would not have dignified Asiedu Nketiah’s empty statement and unmeritorious effusions with a response since he is no stranger to Ghanaians when it comes to such political theatricals.



“However, paying regards to the enormity of the allegations and falsehoods he spewed, the NPP has decided to set the records straight by responding to same with incontrovertible facts and data in order to assist discerning Ghanaians make an informed decision,” the statement said.



While failing to fix a date for its press conference, the NPP said it will in the coming days announce the details of the press conference to respond to the NDC.



