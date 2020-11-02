NPP united for victory in December elections – Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has expressed optimism that the NPP will win the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In his view, the party is united and poised for victory.



The former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute was speaking in connection with the health walk exercise which was organized by the NPP’s Parliamentary candidate for Bantama Asenso Boakye that also supported by the incumbent Member of Parliament Daniel Okyem Aboagye who was defeated by Asenso during the NPP’s primaries.



The health walk which was attended by stalwarts of the party took place on Saturday, October 31.

Sharing his perspectives on this, Mr Otchere-Darko said Beautiful spectacle of a party united for the journey to victory.



“Both MP and Parliamentary Candidate for Bantama, walking side by side to mobilise the people for victory on Dec 7.”





