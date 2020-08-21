Politics

NPP unveils 45-member Bono Regional campaign team

NPP logo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated its Bono Regional campaign team for Election 2020.

Chaired by Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Regional Chairman of the Party, the 45-member team would spearhead and coordinate all the Party’s electoral affairs, ahead of the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



A statement signed and issued in Sunyani by Mr Seth Asare Bediako, the Bono Regional NPP’s Director of Communication and made available to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Frederick Fredua Antoh, the Second National Vice Chairman of NPP, inaugurated the campaign team.

The team was tasked primarily to work towards the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and to secure the majority of the parliamentary seats in the region.



The campaign committees include Operations, Mobilization and Strategic Committee, Legal Team, Monitoring and Evaluation, Information Technology, Communication, Security and Intelligence, as well as Resourceful and Influential Persons.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.