NPP urge Ghanaians to go out and register

Jeff Konadu Addo, Eastern Regional Secretary of New Patriotic Party

Mr Jeff Konadu Addo, the Eastern Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the Ghanaians to go out and register in their numbers to vote in the December 2020 elections.

He made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the ongoing registration exercise in the region.



Mr Addo said the NPP was very pleased with the Electoral Commission of Ghana for their unbiased handling of the registration exercise.



He said there had not been any interferences whatsoever at the various registration centres in the region.



Mr Addo denied knowledge of bussing of people to register as was being claimed by some people.

He said the Eastern Region has recorded high registration of voters and as at now most registration centres are recording fewer numbers because the majority of registrants have already registered.



He said the NPP will not be using rallies but will adopt a more one on one style of the campaign towards the December elections.



He said the NPP has started their 2020 campaign and called on Ghanaians, especially those in Eastern Region to support the NPP as they have done over the years so that the President will continue his good work.

