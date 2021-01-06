NPP used coronavirus funds for election campaign, vote-buying – Haruna Iddrisu alleges

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of misusing funds allocated for the fight of the deadly coronavirus.

According to him, the NPP used the COVID-19 funds to buy votes during the campaign period.



In an interaction with the press on the sidelines of the State of the Nation Address in Parliament Tuesday, the Tamale South MP averred that, “They (NPP) didn’t spend the COVID money on public health. They were dishing it around and sharing it to men and women across the country to get votes.”



“One of the most dangerous things Nana Addo has done to our democracy is the huge dosage of money used in this election. Going forward, that would undermine the integrity of any democratic process,” the lawmaker said.

Haruna Iddrisu further noted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will launch an investigation into the state’s COVID-19 funds as well as the monies the governing New Patriotic Party spent on the 2020 general elections.



He stressed that, “We will be investigating COVID-19 and the money they spend on election instead of spending it on Covid to protect lives and public health.”



Meanwhile, Ghana’s 7th Parliament will be dissolved at midnight Wednesday, January 6.