NPP vets 25 parliamentary aspirants for six orphan constituencies in Bono Region

Source: GNA

All are set for the vetting of 25 aspirants who filed their nominations to contest the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region.

They are expected to go through the party’s vetting process in the region, scheduled between Wednesday November 15, and Thursday November 16.



The aspirants, who would be cleared by the vetting committee would vie in the NPP’s December 2, parliamentary primaries in the six orphan constituencies in the region.



Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the Bono Regional Secretary of the NPP, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said the vetting would be held at the Hempon Hotel in Sunyani.



Six aspirants are expected to go through the vetting in the Jaman North constituency and they include Eric Yeboah, Siaka Stevens, Solomon Owusu, Enoch Nyarko, Linda Nyarko and Yaya Trawule.



In Jaman South, five aspirants including Yaw Maama Afful, Alexander Ferkah, Retired Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, Andrews Bediako and Daniel Korang would be vetted by the party.

Only two aspirants, namely Ali Maiga Halidu, Ransford Osei Amponsah are to be vetted by the party in the Dormaa West constituency, while the party would vet three aspirants in the Banda constituency. They include Joe Danquah, Emmanuel Akone and Samuel Yaw Sah.



In the Tain constituency, six aspirants namely Patrick Kwame Asante, Alexander Ababio, Gabriel Osei, Benjamin Afful Manu, Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwomor and Clifford Nana Kyere would go through the vetting process.



Finally, three aspirants including Alfred Ofori Annye, Kojo Frempon and Albert



Ameyaw would also be vetted to contest the party’s primaries in the Wenchi constituency.