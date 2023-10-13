'NPP we are not proud of this' - Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, rank and file apologize to UTV

Akufo-Addo in a group photo with NPP national executives

National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has rendered an apology to the Despite Media Group and its CEO, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite over the invasion of the studios of UTV on October 7.

Recall that on Saturday, October 7, a group of individuals affiliated to the NPP stormed the studios of the station during a live airing of the United Showbiz show.



The group demanded apologies from some recurrent panelists of the show including A Plus whom they accussed of being biased against the NPP.



The incident sparked outrage among Ghanaians with many bodies including the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) and the Ministry of Information condeming the incident.



The NPP also distanced itself from the incident and the Ghana Police Service said it arrested 16 individuals who were linked to the incident.



Addressing UTV in the aftermath of the invasion on October 11, Stephen Ntim reiterated the NPP’s claims that it is not affiliated to the invasion.

He indicated that such incident has never happened before and offered his sincere apologies on behalf of the NPP.



“If something like thi will happen, it shouldn’t happen in the NPP. If you see how we have interacted with you since this institution came into the media space, this incident is terrible.



"NPP, what happened, we are not proud of it. We apologize and on behalf of all the heads of our party, from the president, vice, Chief of Staff, chairman etc. I apologize on behalf of the police department. We apologize to Mr Osei Kwame and hope that relationship we have doesn’t deteriorate but rather grow,” he said.



