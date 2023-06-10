NPP will break the 8 - Bawumia 'vows'

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is optimistic the governing New Patriotic Party's vision to break the 8 will materialize in the 2024 general election.

Speaking at the 2023 Women's Conference UK and monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Bawumia said the NPP has proven itself as the best party and government has a proven track record to buttress his claim.



He said, “Fellow patriots, as we have gathered like this in our colourful white and red and blue dresses and paraphernalia, one thing occupies our mind. How to position the party in a manner that engenders hope, trust and confidence; both in ourselves and the larger Ghanaian community.”



He continued; "7 years ago, we were given the mandate to oversee the governance of our country, Ghana through a resounding victory. Four years later, the mandate was renewed. As has been the mantra of most of us, we seek to do what has not happened in our country before by breaking the 8-year cycle of democratic rule."



Dr. Bawumia stressed that the NPP is very much convinced and determined that they will break the 8 due to the party’s performance as a government.



He said, “We are very much convinced and determined that we will be able to do this by the grace of God because of our performance.”



Meanwhile, watch the first episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











VKB/ESA