15
Menu
News

NPP will break the 8 with me as number one on the ticket - Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong 5 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has said that the only way his party can be assured of winning power for an unprecedented third successive term is by making him its candidate for the 2024 elections.

According to him, the NPP will struggle to win the 2024 presidential elections if he is not the substantive flagbearer of the party.

“We have two years to make a difference in society in terms of development. If were are able to do it I think Ghanaians will give us another chance.

“But you know with, me we will break the 8… without Ken Agyapong well it will be tough,” he said during a Good Evening Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

“With Ken Agyapong as the number one on the ticket, we will break the 8,” Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, stressed.

The MP for Assin Central is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and ex- Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh for the flagbearership position of the NPP.

Watch the interview below:



IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
Related Articles: