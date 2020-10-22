NPP will deliver a resounding victory – Sammi Awuku

Sammy Awuku, National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has expressed optimism that his party will win the elections this year.

This, he said, follows the remarkable performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his first four-year term.



Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and Members of Parliament.



The various political parties have commenced their campaign activities to get their preferred candidates elected into office.



The NPP is embarking on several campaign activities including a health walk in the Ashanti region on October 31.



Mr Awuku in a tweet on this exercise said “Delighted to join my brother Francis Asenso-Boakye and other members of the Elephant family on the big walk.

“Together, we will deliver a resounding victory on 7th December 2020. One good term deserves another”



Towards the same exercise, Information Minister Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said “I’ll join my brother Francis Asenso-Boakye for the Big Bantama Walk on 31st Oct. I know many well-meaning Ghanaians will participate.



“Let’s maintain the high adherence to the COVID-19 protocols as we walk to VICTORY on 7th December 2020.”





