NPP will lose the Navrongo Central seat - Ben Ephson

Ghanaian Pollster Ben Ephson

Ghanaian Pollster Ben Ephson says the deep-seated cracks within New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Navrongo Central Constituency leaves no chance for the Upper East regional Minister to retain the seat.

According to him, the disunity in the NPP in the Constituency as a result of the Parliamentary Primaries will be difficult to resolve and will have an adverse effect on the electoral chances of the party.



“Someone calling one a drunkard? I monitored the Navrongo Central and the acrimony which was being thrown. The insults! I realized that whoever wins will lose the seat ( in the main elections). The way they threw the insults at themselves and so far I don’t think the party has succeeded in patching the two up. Yes (the acrimony will affect her chances of winning). They used unprintable words and this is not a seat you can say is a safe seat,” he said.



Acknowledging the fact that she will do well for the Constituency if elected as Member of Parliament, the pollster noted that her chances are slimmer because party members who have allegiance to the incumbent MP will show apathy by voting for the President and voting for the NDC candidate.

“If madam Abayage wins, she will do very well but I doubt. The people will either do skirt and blouse or not go and vote at all,” he said on Accra-based TV 3 in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Madam Tangoba Abayage, who is the Upper East Regional Minister, defeated the incumbent MP and the Minister for Aviation in the NPP’s primaries held in June 2020.



Tangoba Abayage polled 307 votes as against Mr. Adda’s 266 votes to secure the ticket to contest the Navrongo Central seat as a parliamentary candidate for the governing party in the 2020 General Elections.