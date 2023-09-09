NPP will still retain power if elections are held today - Charles Owusu

The former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has reposed ultimate confidence in the New Patriotic Party to win the 2024 elections in spite of the party's current internal conflicts.

The New Patriotic Party is yet to conduct its presidential election to elect their flagbearer but already one of their candidates has withdrawn from the contest.



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, on Tuesday, announced his decision to bow out of the race citing intimidation, violence and the NPP super delegates election results skewed in favor of a candidate as his reasons.



"After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant", he said, asserting "the level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party".



"The fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eye sight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable," he further said in a press statement.



To some critics, looking at the state of Ghana's economy under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration and Alan's withdrawal adding up to the ruling party's troubles, this will inure to the benefit of the opposition National Democratic Congress, come 2024.



But to Charles Owusu, what the NPP is facing has nothing to do with their chances in the 2024 elections.

"If the elections are held today, NPP will still retain power," he stated emphatically.



However, he cautioned the party to put their things in order stating if they don't, what happened to the party in 2008 will reoccur.



The New Patriotic Party lost the 2008 elections and some political researchers claim the party's complacency coupled with some internal conflicts contributed to their defeat.



He stressed "the 2024 election starts from now. If NPP is not united, there is no way their dream that they want to break the eight, they can break that eight but if they are united, I believe that they will be able to do their heart desire".



Charles Owusu made these submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Friday morning.



