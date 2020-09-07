Politics

NPP will wake up to the shock of their lives in Ayawaso West Wuogon - NDC

NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo

Deputy constituency youth organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Theophilus Kojo Bedzra says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be shocked come December 7, 2020.

The NDC he has adopted a house to house campaign in the constituency and will win the 2020 general elections and have their parliamentary candidate John Dumelo declared as the winner of the polls.



He said just like the late Mills used a door-door- to campaign to win the presidential seat, the NDC as a party is using this approach to campaign this year to repeat history.



He indicated that "this year we are not leaving any stone unturned. We are touring the constituency, we are making sure we will enter every house and sell the message of candidate John Mahama and John Dumelo so the resideNts will vote massively for the NDC.”

The 2020 polls he said is a rescue mission because the ruling NPP has destroyed this nation and sending it to the abyss.



Ghanaian voters he noted must kick out the NPP if they want the economy to be stable and lives transformed.



He refuted suggestions that the seat is a safe one for the governing party stressing, the votes for the NDC this year would be massive.

