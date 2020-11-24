NPP will win in Ashanti Region with a lower margin – NDC’s Yamoah Ponkoh predicts

A former Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu-Juaben and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, has said that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the Ashanti Region in this year’s election as it has always been the norm, however, the votes will not be as overwhelming as it has been in past elections.

Speaking on his reason for this projection, he explained to Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show that the voter apathy in the Ashanti Region has increased and as such people who would have otherwise voted for the NPP are planning not to go to the polls at all.



“People are not happy and so they think that they should not waste their time to go vote. As an ordinary person, he or she may not like NDC and won’t vote for NDC but NPP has made him or her angrier so he won’t vote at all. That is what we call the voter apathy,” he said.



According to Yamoah Ponkoh, the NDC will leverage on the voter apathy in the region to garner not less than thirty per cent of the votes in the Ashanti Region.



“We are working as NDC in the region of 28 to 30 per cent win in the elections. I won’t exaggerate because it is the Ashanti Region we are talking about. No matter what happens the NPP will win in this region. But those huge figures that they used to get will decrease,” he added.



Yamoah Ponkoh notes that the response at the Ashanti Region during his recent tour in the region was massive and he hopes it translates into votes.

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama resumed his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.



He suspended his campaign last week following news of the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings.







