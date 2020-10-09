NPP will win the Odododiodio seat this year - Assembly-woman

The Assembly member for Ofankor North, Humu Dilley Saeed (M)

The Assembly-woman for Ofankor North, Humu Dilley Saeed, has advised the incumbent Member of Parliament for Odododiodio constitute Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye to forget about winning the seat in this year’s parliamentary election.

According to her, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Nii Lante Bannerman will unseat the former Sports Minister because he has failed to deliver leadership.



She claims Nii Lante Bannerman has done a lot of work for the residents in the constituency by supporting traders and youth in the area to learn a trade as well as support them with capital to start their businesses.



She was speaking ahead of a planned a free health screening at the constituency slated for Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Humu Dilley Saeed appealed to constituents to vote massively for the NPP’s candidate and President Akufo-Addo so they can do more.



The NPP she stated has done a lot for the constituency and the free senior high school policy has been beneficial to residents who could not have sent their wards to secondary school.



Leading the Women Stand for All group, she said they will campaign and support the NPP’s candidate to snatch the seat from the NDC.