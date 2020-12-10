NPP wins Lambussie Parliamentary seat for the first time

File Photo: New Patriotic Party flag

Dr Bakye Yelviel-Dong Baligi, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Lambussie Constituency has won the seat for the first time in his second attempt.

Dr Baligi polled 9,189 votes to beat his closest contender, Mr Edward Kaale-Ewola Dery, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency and the candidate for the NDC who polled 8,559 votes.



Mr Deribaa Mwinfor David of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) also polled 174 votes while Mr Baloroo John Doughr, an Independent Candidate also secured 2,297 votes.

Total votes cast were 20,992 where the total valid ballots were 20,219 and total rejected ballots were 773.



Meanwhile, in the Presidential election, Mr John Dramani Mahama of the NDC polled a total of 12,726 votes to beat Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP who polled a total of 6,407 votes.