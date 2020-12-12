NPP wins Mion seat for the first time

MP-elect, Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba with President Akufo-Addo

Source: The Voiceless Media, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the Mion Constituency, Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba, has for the first time in 28 years won the Mion seat for the NPP.

He pulled 21,552 votes to beat his closest contender and the incumbent MP, Abdul-Aziz Mohammed of the NDC, who pulled 14,158 votes.



The NPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, also won the Presidential votes for the second time since 1996.



He secured 18, 410 of the votes to beat the NDC's John Dramani Mahama, who obtained 16488 votes.

The NDC has dominated the Mion constituency winning the Parliamentary seat in 1992, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016. It was only in 1996 that the CPP won the seat through Hon Ibrahim Alabira. The capture of the seat for the first time by Abdul Aziz Ayaba for the NPP marks a milestone in the history of the NPP in the Mon constituency.



The NPP candidate is reported to have executed an excellent campaign showing extreme humility and accessibility to all in the constituency. It is believed that if Hon Abdul-Aziz Ayaba continues with these attributes, he will maintain the seat for the NPP for a long time.





Source: The Voiceless Media, Contributor