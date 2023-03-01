NPP won 2016, 2020 elections because of Alan's 1D1F - Former Kwadaso MP alleges

Former Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, has asserted that the 'One District, One Factory' concept put forth by the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, was a major factor in the ruling New Patriotic Party's victories in the 2016 and 2020 national elections.

Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on February 27, 2023, he claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's plan for the free SHS introduction had no influence on the Ghanaian electorate's decision to vote for the NPP in the 2008 and 2012 elections, but Alan's One District, One Factory ultimately helped the elephant party win in 2016 and 2020.



"In 2008, we went for elections with a free SHS message, but we lost. In 2012, we also went with the same free SHS message and still lost.



"But in 2016, when Alan Kyerematen brought the 1 District, 1 Factory message, what happened? We won the elections. So, if they’ve forgotten, that is what Alan did," he said.



He added that Alan Kyerematen has contributed immensely to the development of the country as trade minister, adding that he is ready to offer his support to the former minister to ‘break the eight’ for the party.

The former minister officially declared his intention to run for president in 2024 on January 10, 2023.



Addressing the nation on January 10, 2023, days after resigning from the government, Alan Kyerematen thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and announced that he would run for the position of flagbearer when the NPP officially opens nominations.



According to Alan Kyerematen, to ensure economic stability for the country, a new plan ought to be put in place, one he intends to introduce.



Describing this plan as the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) of Ghana, he said it will span from 2025 to 2030 when given the chance as president.

He said, "Fellow countrymen and women, let me now provide a brief synopsis of the Great Transformational Plan (GTP). The GTP will be anchored on the following key pillars:



"A Strong Macroeconomic Environment: The success of the GTP will depend primarily on strong macroeconomic fundamentals, which will include, among other things, a stable currency, low inflation, sustainable debt levels, revenue optimization and tight expenditure control to guarantee fiscal balance, low competitive interest rates, strong external reserves backed by high levels of liquidity to support the financial sector."







AM/SARA