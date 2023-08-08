NPP won't win 2024 elections by being 'brutally competitive' - Prof. Joseph Osafo warns

Senior Psychologist, Professor Joseph Osafo has cautioned the presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to engage in politics of ideas, not insults.

According to him, insulting one another will not help the party as it gears up for the general elections in 2024.



Contributing to "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme on Peace FM, Prof. Joseph Osafo advised the aspirants not to treat their competitors as enemies but "value creators" explaining their competitors add value to them in their quest to emerge victor in the NPP elections.



"You cannot destroy your competitors because whether you like it or not, when you win, you will need them," he urged them.



The Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana called on the aspirants to engage in peaceful competitive campaigns emphasizing the NPP will not win the 2024 elections "by being brutally competitive but rather being compassionately competitive".

The NPP will on Saturday, August 26 hold a Special Delegates Congress aimed at reducing the number of their presidential candidates from ten to five with the elected five competing in their main election to elect a flagbearer.



The candidates, who include the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; former Minister of Trade, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central; former Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko; former Attorney General and Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey; Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto who resigned as Agriculture Minister to participate in the presidential election among others, have begun their rigorous campaigns to solicit votes from the party's delegates.



Over 900 delegates will partake in the elections to be held across all constituencies in the country.



