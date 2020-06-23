Politics

NPP working hard to stay in power forever – Maame Yaa Aboagye

A Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Maame Yaa Aboagye has said the NPP is working hard to stay in power forever.

According to her, the New Patriotic Party which is known for development is working tirelessly to ensure they continue to run the affairs of Ghana for more than eight years so that Ghana can be driven to the promised land.



She noted that over the years, the eight years cycle has stifled the development of the country because the NPP comes in to build for eight years and all the party builds is destroyed when they leave power so this time around, the party will put the needed structures in place to stay in power forever.



Maame Yaa Aboagye who made this known in an interview with MyNewsGh.com said “all the three MPs who lost their seats in the Central region called on their supporters to come together to vote for the winning candidate and also support the the President so he can continue the good work. They made them understand that It’s better to have the NPP in power because when the NPP is in power the country benefits.



“So the NPP will became a party which name is synonymous to development so that we will we break the eight cycle. Such that no party will come and go for another to come and spoil the good work that we have done for Ghana. We’ve come to stay in power forever. So the losing teams and the winning teams here have joined forces in an exceptional way to win NPP the power in 2020.”



Maame Yaa Aboagye also noted that the level of comportment during the Primaries on Saturday in the Central region is an indication that the registration for the new voters’ register and December 7 elections can take place smoothly without fear of COVID-19.

The elections were held at the various electoral areas to avoid crowding at the polling stations in order to regard the various protocols put in place to fight the deadly virus.



Maame Yaa Aboagye who visited some electoral areas in the Central region noted that delegates and supporters of the various candidates adhered to the various measures put in place prevent the spread of the disease.



“I went to three out of the eleven constituencies and I must say that they did very well by adhering to all the safety protocols put in place to avoid the spread of the disease. All the places I went to, after voting they all went home and came back when the votes were counted. This is an indication that the compilation of a new voters register and the December election can be possible without any challenges.”





