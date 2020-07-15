Politics

NPP youth urged to stand up against the lies of the opposition

National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye

Mr Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has charged the youth in the Party to be very abreast with the performance of the government in order to be able to counter the lies of the opposition.

He said the NPP government in the last three and a half years, had worked hard to resuscitate the economy and initiated a number of social and development programmes which had helped create employment and improve the living conditions of the people across the country.



It was therefore important for the youth in the Party to lead the crusade to tell the people what the government had done within its first term in office, to counter the false claims and criticisms by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Addressing a meeting of the youth wing of the Party in Kumasi, Nana Boakye said NDC was only good at falsifying facts in order to divert attention of Ghanaians from the good works of the NPP government.



He said, the opposition NDC marvelled at the tremendous work of the government within this short period, and was trying to go all out to say bad things about the government in order to discredit it in the eyes of the public to win back political power.

Nana Boakye said the youth who were the backbone of the Party should rise up and counter any attempt by the NDC to peddle lies to win power in the upcoming elections.



He said the meeting which was part of the “Youth must know series” of the youth wing of the Party, aimed at building the capacities of the youth to be able to stand on their feet to educate the people on the good works and the various social intervention programmes being implemented by the government.



Nana Boakye mentioned the implementation of the free senior high school programme, planting for food and jobs, NABCO, expansion of the scholarship scheme, massive employment in the areas of education, health, afforestation, among others, as some of the many achievements of the government.



The National Youth Organizer charged the youth to prepare well for the task ahead to retain the NPP in power to help continue with the good works to improve the living conditions of the people.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.