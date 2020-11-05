NPPs Alhassan Tampuli promises 1-teacher 1-laptop

Alhassan Tampuli, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NPA

The Parliamentary Candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Gushegu Constituency of the Northern Region, Alhassan Tampuli, has promised to provide free laptops to teachers in the Constituency.

Addressing his constituents during the launch of his campaign and manifesto, Mr. Tampuli appealed to the electorates to vote the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and himself to influence more development in the area.



The Gushegu Constituency was carved out of the Gushegu-Karaga Constituency in 2004.



Since its creation, both the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) have won it on two occasions apiece. At his campaign launch in Gushegu, a confident Alhassan Tampuli promised teachers in his constituency of the distribution of free laptops to each one of them.



“I will provide free laptop to every teacher as well as cultivate an acre of land each for women to boost their capacities in what they do.”



He hinted that he will commit half of his salary into supporting the youth in setting up their own businesses.



The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) applauded the efforts of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr. Ziblim Iddi, for his immeasurable contribution to the development of Gushegu and assured him he will continue his good works.

He appealed to the electorates to vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and himself on December 7.



The special Guest of Honour for the campaign launch, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko touted the Gushegu Constituency as one that the NPP considers a done deal.



He promised the NPP in its second term will construct a Senior High School at Kpatinga and called on the people to retain the NPP.



“Gushegu Constituency is one of the eyes of the NPP in the Northern Region and I know with Alhassan Tampuli you will get the needed development, so vote for him and retain President Akufo-Addo for more development.”



For his part, incumbent MP Dr. Ziblim Iddi called for unity ahead of the elections.



He promised to support the Tampuli brand and ensure the NPP wins both the presidential and parliamentary elections.