NPPscam - Ghanaians call out unfulfilled promises of the Akufo-Addo govt

Thousands of Ghanaians took to social media earlier today, June 29, 2020, to criticize the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Akufo-Addo led government for ‘lying their way’ to power during the 2016 general elections.
According to some Ghanaians, the government has made countless promises prior to the 2016 general elections, aimed at improving the socio-economic state of the country, but only a handful of those promises were fulfilled after his government was voted into power.
They collectively shared their ideas, and reasons as to why the NPP and the incumbent president do not deserve a second tenure of office and should be voted out in December 2020.
View some of the reactions below :
1 district 1 factory— Fiifi Adinkra (@fiifiadinkra) June 29, 2020
1 Constituency 1 Million dollars
1 Village 1 Dam #NPPScam
#NPPScam always promising to build castle in the air...failed president..let kick him out... pic.twitter.com/5jj4gOy3yL— #YABRASO-TAIN MP (@Ruffcoins5) June 28, 2020
Ghanaians vote give scammer #NPPScam— Jack Toronto (@rontobwouy) June 29, 2020
We will ensure the prompt payment of royalties due Chiefs, Queen Mothers and Traditional Councils!— Marcus Garvin (@marcusadampah) June 29, 2020
Another #NPPScam
We have been scammed before and we are refusing to be scammed again by the F9 duo.#NPPScam pic.twitter.com/OjeCxdTr67— Abrahams Abraham ???????????????????????? (@BernardsAbraham) June 28, 2020
Please finish making Accra the cleanest city in Africa first #NPPScam— Edwin (@GeeJor1) June 28, 2020
Hmm..????very funny promise there pic.twitter.com/iXux42Q3wR
The biggest scammer to ever ascend to our presidency is this man called Nana Akuffo Addovirus. #NPPScam pic.twitter.com/PerYvx9noZ— ChiefJakpa BeAwuribe (@ChiefBeawuribe) June 28, 2020
The greatest of all the #NPPScam is this one below. #NPPScam pic.twitter.com/Qy9aBWeAqR— Abrahams Abraham ???????????????????????? (@BernardsAbraham) June 28, 2020
Dr Alexander Y. Adusei Jr.(left), was appointed by @NAkufoAddo as the CEO for the yet to be constructed Keta port in the Volta Region. He is been paid for no work done. Clap for Akufo-Addo.#NPPScam pic.twitter.com/Vw1cjW4FQD— Nana JM (@NanaJM91771371) June 28, 2020
@NAkufoAddo This is what a clear scam is. Ghanaians we're indeed scammed.#NPPscam pic.twitter.com/b5ZLzzw7We— Samaglo Raphael (@SamagloRaphael) June 28, 2020
Making Accra the cleanest city in Africa was just an #NPPScam pic.twitter.com/55OQeMsL9x— Abrahams Abraham ???????????????????????? (@BernardsAbraham) June 28, 2020
The biggest scammer in our country now is this man.#NPPScam pic.twitter.com/vZrWvQDl6t— ChiefJakpa BeAwuribe (@ChiefBeawuribe) June 28, 2020
Mr Akufo-Addo's government is a scam.#NPPScam— Nat G. Tetteh???????? (@NatTettehGhana) June 28, 2020
NPP trying to explain their unfulfilled promises to ghanaians.#NPPScam pic.twitter.com/iABcnVgXNB— Montana444 (@Montana4real1) June 29, 2020
Reporting different figures to IMF and Parliament of Ghana#NPPSCAM— Bewin Yakubu Mayonu (@BMayonu) June 28, 2020
These are the people oo#NPPscam pic.twitter.com/jQCzWSqLy9— Qwabena Nhyira (@CobbyKinn) June 28, 2020
After three-and-a-half years of his deceitful and chaotic reign, Akufo-Addo's lies about voting come as no surprise. The same is true for the string of awful choices that have put him in a hole with the voters.@FelixKwakyeOfo1#DidYouKnow #NPPScam #LeaveVoltariansAlone— Dominique Amedeker (@MAmedeker) June 28, 2020
hmmmm enough with the lies #NPPScam pic.twitter.com/iRyZyFKEXV— issah dinho (@issahiddrisu14) June 28, 2020
