Politics Mon, 29 Jun 2020

#NPPscam - Ghanaians call out unfulfilled promises of the Akufo-Addo govt

Thousands of Ghanaians took to social media earlier today, June 29, 2020, to criticize the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Akufo-Addo led government for ‘lying their way’ to power during the 2016 general elections.

According to some Ghanaians, the government has made countless promises prior to the 2016 general elections, aimed at improving the socio-economic state of the country, but only a handful of those promises were fulfilled after his government was voted into power.

They collectively shared their ideas, and reasons as to why the NPP and the incumbent president do not deserve a second tenure of office and should be voted out in December 2020.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

