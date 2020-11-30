NSS boss vows to ensure culprits who attacked him are punished

The Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Yagaba-Kubori Constituency, Hon. Mustapha Ussif has indicated that the attack on his residence will not be made to slide.

A statement signed by his aide and copied to MyNewsGh.com said that they will allow the law to take its course and that people found culpable will be made to face the music.



“The distasteful act this evening will not be left to slide, the law will be applied fully without fear or fervor. Nevertheless, we entreat all supporters and loved ones to stay calm and focus, for the dead cow always struggles before its last breath. Victory is written all over the Constituency as our works are available for all to see and testify to,” the statement said.



The statement said the incident has since been reported to the Police and expects further actions to be taken in the coming days not to only punish the culprits but also to serve as a deterrent to avoid such attacks on December 7.



“The NPP in the Constituency have reported the case to the police and all injured persons are currently receiving treatment.”

The statement blamed the attacks on the current Member of Parliament who is alleged to have instigated his followers.



“Let me place on record that, Hon. Tanko directly instigated the attack at a community engagement at Tantala. At this engagement, he incited his followers to attack Hon. Mustapha Ussif when he returns to his residence at Yagaba from his campaign. This unparliamentary act was captured on video which accompanies this release.”



