Naana Opoku-Agyemang doesn’t need economics background to excel – Kakra Essamuah

Communications Director for the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Kakra Essamuah, has called the bluff of critics arguing that the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, cannot excel as vice President since she does not have economics and finance background.

Former President of the Republic of Ghana and flagbearer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, on 6th July 2020 settled on former Minister for Education, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate in the December 2020 polls.



Following the announcement, some political analysts have argued that Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who is a renowned Educationist, does not have a solid background in economics and finance hence cannot function properly.



The argument is based on the fact that it has become a convention for Vice President’s over the years to head the economic management team of the country.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Kakraa Essamuah, who holds a different view, asked if the decision for all Vice President’s to head the country’s economic management team has been enshrined in the Constitution.

According to him, the chairman of the economic management team is a leader and should not necessarily be a specialist.



He added that the power lies in the President to decide to make his Vice President Head of the Economic Management team or otherwise.



“As I speak to you Ghana’s Educational Minister is a dentist who has never taught in class. He prides himself as a good one. When you are electing leaders, of course their specialization is important but the most important trait is good leadership skills”, he added.





