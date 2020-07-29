Editorial News

Naana Opoku-Agyemang starts campaigning as she goes to her Komenda hometown for support

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate

Running mate to the NDC flag bearer, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, has paid a visit to her hometown, Komenda, to introduce herself to the chiefs and people.This comes a day after she was outdoored as the running mate at an event in Accra.

The visit is to also to seek their support and blessings as she begins her new role. Scores of residents thronged the streets to welcome her back home.



Before addressing the crowd at the Komenda lorry park, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang first visited the Omanhene of the Komenda Traditional Area, Nana Kojo Kru II, to ask for his blessings.



She explained her visit was just to introduce herself to her father, Nana Kojo Kru II, the Chief of Komenda, after she was introduced to the whole nation on Monday by the NDC flag bearer, John Mahama.



“Under the normal circumstances, I was supposed to visit my father to seek his thoughts when the invitation was extended to me. However, the urgent nature of the invitation made it impossible. All the same, I reached out to my Father on phone for his blessings,” she explained.



She intimated the Chief of Komenda was prepared to attend the outdooring ceremony on Monday but upon a second thought, they agreed that she would rather visit after the ceremony.

She continued, “I’m here to inform my father that what I told him about on phone has in deed, happened and to seek his fatherly blessings. This is why I’m here. My father, here I am. Your daughter is now running mate to the NDC flag bearer.”



Paramount Chief of the Komenda Traditional Area, Nana Kojo Kru II told the NDC’s Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang that he discovered something unique in her from the time she became the Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.



“I discovered your relationship with us and your works, even in Komenda here. I thus got my palace to even hand over the royal staff to you. That staff is the staff of the royal stool. You made it easier for us because you never abandoned us,” he told the NDC running mate.



According to the chief, when he heard rumours of their daughter likely to be chosen as the running mate, he assured himself that the seat of the vice president is coming to Komenda because they knew what they were doing in support.



“You are my daughter, my loving daughter. We gave birth to you for a purpose, and that purpose, you have always lived it. We are proud of you. We know that you were selected not just because you are a woman, but because you are extremely competent,” he said.

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang addressed her townfolks after her meeting with the chief of Komenda.



She told the crowd, tradition demanded she returned home to seek their support and blessings after the responsibility that was bestowed on her.



“I was outdoored yesterday [Monday] and tradition demands that I come home to seek your support,” she said.

