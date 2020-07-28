Politics

Naana Opoku-Agyemang won't be a 'walkover' for Bawumia - Political Strategist

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

At the end of the maiden speech of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Running Mate for former President John Dramani Mahama, Political Marketing Strategist at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Kobby Mensah, believes Dr. Bawumia will not have a walkover on his counterpart in the Vice Presidential Race.

Per the speech and manner Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang exhibited during her maiden address, Dr Kobby Mensah is certain that the political game has been lifted for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to match as she commands some communication skills to win over some sections to the NDC’s camp.



“When she came to the podium… you could see the tempo. She took some time to raise the game to the level that she did. I think that towards the end rather you saw a very well-composed candidate."



“So you realise that from the beginning she was a little bit mild and then she went into a tough-sounding position… I think it was good to demonstrate that aspect because people thought that, perhaps, she would be a walk in the park for when it comes to comparison with Bawumia but I think he will definitely have a run for his money,” he said.

The senior lecturer, in an interview with JoyNews, stressed that Professor



Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s speech buttresses the campaign message of the NDC of bringing diversity and inclusion into the race; thus, she highlighted some key issues the NDC seeks to address.



“Perhaps today, you will actually understand the diversity that the NDC has been putting across saying that they have actually been at the forefront of inclusion and certainly her speech marked some scope of the campaign message. We can see from some of her utterances, phrases and key issues she highlighted”, he stated.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.