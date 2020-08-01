General News

Name Volta Chiefs working as NDC polling stations reps or incur our wrath – Group dares John Boadu

NPP General Secretary John Boadu

A group calling itself Concerned Youth of Volta Region has asked the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), John Boadu to furnish them with data on their Chiefs who are Polling station leaders in the Volta Region.

Mr. Boadu was reported to have said upon his visit to the Volta Region as part of his monitoring exercise noted that some of the chiefs who were fighting the government for deploying Soldiers to the border of the Volta Region prior to the start of the voters’ registration exercise were polling station leaders of the NDC.



He said “I was in the Volta region, some of the Chiefs are polling station Chairpersons and ward chairmen for the NDC in the Volta region. It is not, this is reality. Some of them are ward organizers.”



But a statement from the group is calling on the General Secretary of the NPP to furnish them with data of the number of Chiefs who are leaders of polling stations of the National Democratic Congress.



Read full statement below:



CONCERNED YOUTH OF VOLTA REGION



Ghana



30/07/2020

For Immediate Release



MR JOHN BOADU, THE GENERAL SECRETARY OF THE RULING NPP PARTY, KINDLY PROVIDE THE DATA AND THE NAMES OF VOLTA CHIEFS WHO ARE NDC POLLING STATION CHAIRMEN IN THE ONGOING VOTER REGISTRATION EXERCISE WITHIN SEVEN (7) DAYS.



We, the Concerned Youths of the Volta Region, greet the general public with a heavy heart which is of serious revulsion with the kind of disrespect, disdain and gross uncultured utterances made against our respected and well-revered chiefs in the Volta Region, by the General Secretary of New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the person of Mr John Boadu.



The following were the unfounded and unsubstanciated allegations made by Mr John Boadu against the Custodians of our land that:



(A.) The chiefs who complained about the government deployment of Military contingents to the borders of the country especially in the Volta Region are working for the NDC.



(B) Mr. John Boadu also said that some chiefs are serving the NDC as polling station chairmen and polling station agents or wardens.



(C) He(Mr. John Boadu) also claimed that he has a data to prove anywhere that the chiefs were seen and heard complaining bitterly, hence they are people working for NDC, which is an indication that their (Chiefs) calls to withdraw the officers from the boarders were politically motivated moves to create undue tension.

(D) He again said that when he(Mr. John Boadu)was in the Volta Region, “some of these chiefs were polling station chairpersons and ward chairmen for the NDC in the Volta Region”. *”It is not false, this is reality.” “Some of them are ward organizers.”



Mr. John Boadu made all the above allegations in an interview with Bolgatanga -Based A1 Radio Station and this can also be read in MyNewsGh.com.



We, the Concerned Youths of the Volta Region, are calling on Mr. John Boadu, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to provide the data and the names of the Chiefs who are NDC polling station chairmen within seven (7) days.



We are scandalized and abhorred with the above unpatriotic and irresponsible statements made by a public figure like the General Secretary of a ruling party.



We are sad and full of revulsion at the level at which our revered Chiefs has been taken to.



No Chief in Ghana, let alone in our respected Region, deserve this kind of treatments and utterances.



We shall advise ourselves accordingly if he fails to heed our call within seven (7) days from the day of our press release.

We cannot sit down unconcerned for anybody, and we repeat anybody to disrespect and insult our Chiefs in the Region and go scot-free.



Our Chiefs cannot be allowed to be treated with such gross disrespect, uncultured statements, scorn, disdain and with those mal-nourished statements.



Thank you.



God bless our motherland Ghana.



Long live Volta Region.



Long live Ghana.



Signed:

Wonder Setsoafia Deynu



Convener (0240554207)



Bernard Edem Ahiekpor



0543699158(Twi)



CC.



Volta Regional House of Chiefs



The Media.

