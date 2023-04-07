0
'Nana Addo is a cataclysmic failure’ – NDC man

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bernard Oduro Takyi, has slammed President Akufo-Addo for his poor handling of the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking in an interview with Onua FM, he stated that the Akufo-Addo-led administration had driven the economy of the nation into a pit from which it would take over 50 years to recover.

Bernard Oduro Takyi argued that the president has failed in all indices relative to restoring the country’s economy and therefore cannot claim to know how to revive the economy.

“Where this government has taken our economy to… it will take the next 50 good solid years to put Ghana on a strong sound economic footing, anything short of this will take a miracle to do it.

“Because the belief that people have in us is gone already. And we will need a new government that will run a lean government, be honest to the people, and won’t lie to the country, because when you run a government on mistrust, you will reap misgovernance.

“Look, Nana Addo is a cataclysmic failure, he has failed beyond the word failure. But he will only know it when he is out of power,” he said.

