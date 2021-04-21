Nana Agradaa arrested, two TV stations shut down by security

Self-styled priestess Patricia Asiedu known widely as Nana Agradaa

Self-styled and outspoken priestess Patricia Asiedu known widely as Nana Agradaa has been arrested, according to TheGhanaReport.

The news portal states that Nana Agradaa was arrested as part of efforts by security agencies to clamp down on the activities of spiritualists.



Her two television stations Thunder TV and Ice 1 TV have also been shut down by state security with equipment and other assets seized.



It is captured in the report that the two stations were raided for operating without a license with its authorization being revoked by the National Communications Authority in March 2020.

Calls for government to deal with activities of charlatans parading as spiritualists have heightened following the ritual murder of a ten-year-old boy at Kasoa.



The teenagers who murdered their friend supposedly mentioned an advert on TV as an influence for their crime.



TheGhanaReport states that the priestess was arrested in the late hours of April 20, 2021 and is currently in the grips of the police.