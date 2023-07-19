Nana Akomea explains the actual meaning of Bawumia's SIGNAL mantra

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com
When you hear "it is possible" especially within the NPP circle, you know it is referring to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
However, there's another mantra that is used by his followers: "The signal is strong"
On Wednesday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation (STC), who has declared his support for the Vice President, explained the meaning of the second mantra as well as it's origin.
Dr Bawumia and nine other aspirants are contesting for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
