0
Menu
News

Nana Akomea explains the actual meaning of Bawumia's SIGNAL mantra

Video Archive
Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

When you hear "it is possible" especially within the NPP circle, you know it is referring to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

However, there's another mantra that is used by his followers: "The signal is strong"

On Wednesday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation (STC), who has declared his support for the Vice President, explained the meaning of the second mantra as well as it's origin.

Dr Bawumia and nine other aspirants are contesting for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere
Mahama visits Haruna Iddrisu at his home
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
Related Articles: