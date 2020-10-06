Nana Ama Dokua lists Nana Addo’s achievements in Akuapem North Constituency

On January 7, 2017, when H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was sworn in as the President of Ghana, the Akuapem North Constituency has greatly benefitted from his top-notch human-centered policies and unprecedented infrastructural developments.
Since the inception of the country Ghana, never has Akuapem North benefited enormously within the first 4 years of any government; be it democratic or military rule.
Policies
Free Senior High School:
On February 11, 2017, during the 60th Anniversary Celebration of Okuapemman School, President Akufo-Addo stated “We will fund the cost of public senior high schools for all those who qualify for entry from the 2017/2018 academic year onwards. By Free SHS, we mean that, in addition to tuition, which is already free, there will be no admission fees, no library fees, no science center fees, no examination fees, no computer lab fees, and no utility fees; there will be a free textbook, free boarding, and a free meal, and day students will get a meal at school for free.” True to the words of the President, Free SHS was implemented in September 2017. It is important to note that, across all the Senior High Schools within the constituency, a total of 12,185 students have benefited from the Free SHS. Benkum – 2,668, Okuas - 2,526, PSTS (Larteh) – 961, MEGHIS – 2,220, Sinai – 1,590, Mampong Presec – 2,730, SectechDeaf – 310, Mangoase SHS – 1,548.
Aside the huge human resource development, Free SHS has also brought great relief to parents and guardians.
Planting for Food and Jobs:
With Farmers drawn within the constituency, 3,249 farmers benefited both in terms of seeds and fertilizers and other services and logistics as of 2019 under the Planting for Food and Jobs.
Planting for Export and Rural Development:
43,500 oil palm seedlings were distributed in 14 communities and 44,540 coffee seedlings were distributed in 43 communities within the constituency. About 400 Farmers benefited from the Planting for Export & Rural Development’s Programme.
1 Constituency 1 Ambulance:
Akuapem North has been provided with the state of the artfully fitted ambulance & Ambulance Bay and currently operational.
District 1 Factory (1D1F):
Under the 1D1F, Akro Farms Ltd located in Apasare is currently under operation and has created both direct and indirect job opportunities for over 1,025 individuals involved in the poultry value chain in the constituency.
Asili Coffee Processing Factory located in Akropong is also in operation and a Palm Processing Plant in Yensiso yet to be operationalized.
Nation Builders Corps (NABCO):
With NABCO beneficiaries drawn across the entire constituency, 350 graduates have been engaged in the Nation Builders Corps under the various modules. This policy has greatly benefited Okuapemman graduates and youth, who hitherto were unemployed. This major intervention has enabled beneficiaries to build on their working confidence and experience, which has enabled them to be employable.
Forestry Commission Afforestation Programme:
Afforestation Programme beneficiaries were drawn across the entire constituency, 250 youth benefits from Afforestation Programme. This programme has enabled these youth to appreciate the significance and the essence of tree planting and the need to keep our environment green.
Youth Agency Employment Module:
88 youth are engaged in the Youth Agency Employment Module. The beneficiaries are grouped under the Community Police Assistant (43 beneficiaries), School Support Programme (43), and Youth in Sports (2).
National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP):
250 individuals have benefited from the Business Development Support under NEIP and are successfully employed. This programme has empowered these beneficiaries to employ others within the constituency.
Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC):
Over 1200 individuals have benefitted from MASLOC. This intervention, which cuts across the entire constituency has assisted these beneficiaries, mostly women, grow and expand their businesses as well as enhanced job and wealth creation. Some of the beneficiaries through the expansion of their business have been able to employ and provided job opportunities for family members and friends.
Projects & Infastructural Development under Free SHS:
Okuapeman SHS (Akropong)
16 unit classroom block – Completed
2 Storey Classroom Block – Ongoing
Dormitory Blocks (Boys & Girls) – Ongoing
Construction of Inner Roads – Ongoing
Mount Sinai SHS (Akropong)
Classroom Block - Ongoing
Dormitory Block – Completed
Ultra-modern WC toilet – Completed (IPEP Project)
PSTHS (Larteh)
3 storey classroom block - Completed
2 storey dormitory block - Ongoing
Benkum SHS (Larteh)
2 Storey Classroom Block – Ongoing
Ultra-modern WC toilet – Completed (IPEP Project)
MEGHIS, Mamfe
2 storey classroom block - Ongoing
Dormitory Block (Girls) – Ongoing
Mampong Presec (Mampong)
3 Storey Dormitory Block – Ongoing
8 Room Dormitory Block – Ongoing
Mangoase SHS (Mangoase)
Dormitory Block – Ongoing
Mangoase SHS ultra-modern toilet
Ultra-modern WC toilet – Completed (IPEP Project)
(JHS & BASIC SCHOOLS)
Tutu - 6 Unit Classroom Block – Completed
Obosomase - 6 Unit Classroom Block (KG) – Completed
Amanokrom - Classroom Block (KG) – Completed
Adawso Roman - Classroom Block (KG) – Ongoing
Town specific projects
OBOSOMASE:
CHPS Compound – Completed
KG Block – Completed
Inner Roads – Ongoing
Presby School Toilet Facility – Ongoing
TUTU:
Park – 90% near completion
Renovation of Tutu Market - Ongoing
Ultra-modern WC toilet - Ongoing
6 Unit Classroom Block – Completed
Bypass road – ongoing
Mampong:
Tetteh Quarshie Hospital Inner Roads – Completed
Ultra-Modern Toilet – Ongoing
Assin Bromu Water project – Completed
Zongo Water Project – Ongoing
Tetteh Quarshie Hospital Renovation – Ongoing
Construction of Tetteh Quarshie Nursing training College – Ongoing
Inner and Town Road – Ongoing
AMANOKROM
2 Ultra-Modern WC – Ongoing
KG block – Completed
Youth Centre – Ongoing
Asphalting of Bypass – Ongoing
Larteh
Larteh Health Clinic – Ongoing
Larteh Junction police post – Completed
Taxi rank renovation – Completed
Borehole Water Larteh clinic – Completed
Ultra-modern WC toilet – Completed
Market renovation – Ongoing
Larteh Town Roads – Ongoing
MAMFE
Mamfe Bypass Road Construction and Asphalting - Completed
Remodeling and Redesign of Mamfe Roundabout - Completed
Artisans College – Ongoing
AKROPONG
Ahenbrom and Osaebromu inner roads – Completed
Renovation of Aboasa Market – Ongoing
Ultra-Modern Toilet Facility - Ongoing
Patmos road – Ongoing
Refurbishment of the market – Ongoing
School for the Blind inner roads – Completed
Akropong Town Asphalting – Completed
Akropong Health Center Renovation – Ongoing
Okuapemman SHS Road – Ongoing
Presbyterian College of Education inner road – Completed
Ultramodern Court Complex – Ongoing
New Municipal Electoral Commission Office – Completed
New Municipal Assembly Complex – Completed
LOWER HILLS PROJECTS
Kwamoso durbar grounds – Ongoing
Otwitiri Water System – Completed
Mampong nkwanta water project – Completed
Korkormu Park – Ongoing
Adawso Market – Phase 1 Completed
Obum durbar grounds – Ongoing
Akwateakwaso water project – Completed
Akwateakwaso- tadankro electrification
Aboabo school renovation – Ongoing
Gbolokofi borehole – Completed
Gbolokofi market shed – Completed
Pakro junction borehole – Completed
Mangoase Ultra-modern toilet – Completed
Behenase Borehole – Completed
Mangoase-Tinkon g road construction
Tinkong durbar grounds – Completed
Nyamebekyere borehole – Completed
Asuoyaa Roads reshaping - Ongoing
Okorase Ultra-modern toilet – Completed
Okorase CHP Clinic – Completed
Pantoase bridge – Completed
Osabene road reshaping – Completed
Kabu ultra-modern toilet – Completed
Mangoase to Tinkong – Ongoing
Amanfro to Tinkong – Completed
Energy & Rural Electrification
Amanokrom - Completed
Obosomase – Completed
Tinkong – Completed
Larteh – Ongoing
Tutu – Ongoing
Akropong – Ongoing
Aboasa – Completed
Recruitment and Job Placement
Ghana Police Service - 22
Ghana Fire Service - 9
Ghana Immigration Service -8
Ministry of Information - 8
Ministry of Local Government -5
National Petroleum Authority – 7
Ambulance Service – 2
NABCO – 350
Afforestation Recruitment – 250
GES Recruitment (Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff) - 250
School Feeding - 13 Additional Basic Schools
Apprenticeship Programmes - 275
Financial Assistance
Educational Grants (Needy but Brilliant Students)
JHS - 80
Tertiary – 150
Absorption of JHS BECE Registration Fees
Assistance to people with Health Needs
Distribution of Mathematical Sets to BECE Candidates (2017-2020) – Over 7,000 candidates. Also, a total of 1,941 final year-BECE Candidates were served a Hot Meal for almost a month before and during their final exams.
In line with these life-changing policies and projects in Akuapem North Constituency, I wholeheartedly and proudly endorsed the candidature of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for an additional four (4) more years in his extraordinary commitment to do more for Okuapemman and Ghana as a whole.
