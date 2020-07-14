Politics

Nana B denies SHS campaign allegations

Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as ‘Nana B’, has denied the allegation that he flouted safety protocols put out by authorities to keep senior high school students safe.

The Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was seen in an image that has gone viral on social media addressing some senior high school students in a classroom despite a government directive that no outsider including parents should be allowed to visit students.



However, speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Nana B said he was only monitoring the registration of the students.



"I didn't go there to campaign" he rebutted.

He said, "I have accreditation from the Electoral Commission (EC) to monitor the registration and that was what I went there to do".



Listen to him in the video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.