Nana B is becoming a curse to the NPP - Osei Gyamfi

A member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Emmanuel Osei Gyamfi, has taken a swipe at the party’s national organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B.

According to him, all the programmes Nana B has organised since he took office have brought confusion to the party.



“All the programmes he (Nana B) has organised since he became national organiser have led to division in the NPP. This is killing the love the people of Ghana have for the NPP. Now there is no love in the NPP, the love is gone.



“Because divisiveness is what the Nana Boakye lead administration has brought to the NPP, in the area of organisation,” he said in Twi in an interview on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Osei Gyamfi, who made these remarks while reacting to issues that happened at the last rally of the NPP in the Assin North Constituency, accused Nana B and other executives of the NPP of orchestrating to undermine one of the party’s presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.



“Charles Opoku did not get the chance to tell the people of Assin North his vision. All they were doing is engage in internal politics to give Bawumia the mileage. All their focus is projecting Bawumia,” he added.



