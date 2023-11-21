Nana B reacts to the 'sacking' of Hopeson Adorye, Buaben Asamoa, and others

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has addressed the dismissals of party members found to be supporting an independent candidate.

Boakye clarified that the decision was not solely the action of the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, but rather a consensus reached during a national executive meeting.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM on November 20, 2023, he emphasized that the decision to dismiss party members supporting an independent candidate was a national one, reflecting the stance of the entire party leadership.



He explained that during the period when Alan Kyerematen, a former NPP member, chose to contest as an independent candidate, the party did not have an official flagbearer. Therefore, there was no need to take disciplinary action against members supporting Kyerematen at that time.



“At the time that Alan wanted to go as an independent candidate, we didn’t have a flagbearer, so there was no need to sack someone who supported an independent candidate.



"As of November 4th, we have an officially elected presidential candidate, so we have to base our decisions on the party laws to take such actions,” he said.

The National Organizer highlighted the importance of adhering to party rules, particularly now that the NPP has a confirmed flagbearer. According to Boakye, supporting an independent candidate goes against the established party regulations, prompting the need for disciplinary measures.



“This letter, let me say that it is not only Justin Kodua Frimpong who authoritatively wrote the letter but rather we went for a national executive meeting, and all the party leaders decided that this is the way to go. So, he is carrying the message of the national executive committee,” Boakye added.



According to a statement by the party, dated November 20, 2023, and signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, and Yaw Buaben Asamoa having publicly endorsed the candidature of a person other than the party's duly elected presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and as a results they have automatically forfeited their membership of the party.







