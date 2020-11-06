Nana Konadu names top three female politicians worth emulating

Flagbearer of National Democratic Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Ghana’s political scene has been dominated by men over the past years and history does not distort this. But regardless of the unfavourable terrain, some women over the decades have strived to carve remarkable niches.

One of such women is the former first lady and management consultant, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings who is affectionately referred to as the ‘Iron Lady’ of Ghana politics for her inspiring activism in the 80s and 90s.



In her bid to encourage women participation in active politics, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has given a list of some women currently engaged in active politics, who according to her are worthy of emulation.



She argues that the women on her list are not only worthy of emulation but efficient in getting their respective jobs done.



According to her, young women who are eyeing political roles must take cues from the activities of the three women on her list.



“I think it will be unfair for me to say this because there are a number of women that I see in the political frontline that I believe young Ghanaian women could emulate and if they want to be in politics, they could emulate them to advance their political terrain,” she said in an interview with GHOne TV’s 2020 Woman.

The former first lady’s list comprised the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West who doubles as the Communications Minister in the Akufo-Addo-led government, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



Konadu Agyeman-Rawling described her as an energetic lady who is getting the job done at her post.



In her words, “The lady at Communication [ministry]. Ursula is forthright. She has energy. She is getting [the work] done.”



The NDP flagbearer was keen on including her own daughter, Zanetor Rawlings in the list. She described her as one who has a lot of passion for what she does and getting things done.



She said, “She has a passion for getting things done right.” Zanetor Rawlings is the Member of Parliament of Klottey Korley Constituency.

The first female Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare was also recognized in Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ list.



According to her, the former MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon has barely been cited in controversy in all her years in active politics.



She simply justified her reasons for including her as; “Look at the Chief of Staff today. For the first time, we have a Chief of Staff who is a woman. I haven’t heard any negative things around her, but I heard a lot of negative things around the guys. She’s a good politician. She was in parliament before and she did a good job in her constituency, and I think she is someone who can be emulated.”