Nana Konadu will certainly contest in Dec 7 polls – NDP

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, flagbearer, NDP

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong has said the presidential candidate of his party Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings will definitely contest in the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections in spite of the death of her husband just a few weeks to the elections.

Asked whether he can assure the followers of the NDP that the presidential candidate will contest in the upcoming polls in spite of her current condition while speaking on the Good Evening programme on Tuesday, November 24, he answered: “Certainly yes.”



“She is not going to campaign until the elections. She is already well marketed,” he further stated, adding that “she needs time to overcome the grief but she will certainly speak.”



Alhji Mohammed Frimpong, had earlier on Monday, November 23 refuted claims that she pulled out of the race.

He said at a press conference in Accra that no such decision has been taken therefore such reports should be disregarded.



Reports on Monday indicated that due to the demise of her husband, former President Jerry John Rawlings, the NDP founder has decided not to contest in the polls again.



But Alhaji Frimpong said: “We the executives in keeping with tradition have not approached this discussion with her, as we know and understand that she needs time and space to grief.