Nana Konadu will clean mess of NDC, NPP - NDP

The National Democratic Party (NDP) has said that its flagbearer, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, will solve all the problems created by governments of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if she is voted for to be president of Ghana.
The NDP said its manifesto promises touch on the fundamental issues affecting the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian, hence the party should be voted for in this year’s polls.
Chair of the manifesto committee of the NDP Nana Osei Mensah Bonsu said Mrs Rawlings has demonstrated her capability of managing the affairs of the country.
“We need a woman to clean the kind of mess by the NDC and the NPP,” he said on state broadcaster GTV Tuesday, October 6.
He added: “So I am appealing to Ghanaians to entrust the next four years into the flagbearer Dr Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and she is going to deliver. She is not just going to promise, she will promise and deliver.”
Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and Members of Parliament
