Nana Konadu withdraws from 2020 polls

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party(NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has pulled out of the 2020 Presidential elections, Kasapafmonline.com has gathered.

This comes barely 14 days to the December 7 general elections.



It’s believed that the last-minute consideration is linked to the demise of Konadu’s husband, ex-President Jerry John Rawlings who passed away two weeks ago.



Reports say the NDP leader has informed the EC of her decision.

Meanwhile, the party is scheduled to address a press conference later today.



