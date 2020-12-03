National Media Commission releases election watch App

George Sarpong, Executive Secretary of National Media Commission

The National Media Commission (NMC) has released an election watch app to contain hate speech and disinformation towards election incidence reporting.

It is an Android Version only app.



A statement signed by Mr George Sarpong, Executive Secretary of the Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Commission had started a process to expedite consideration of concerns relating to hate speech, disinformation and incitement from aggrieved persons.

It said matters that would be brought before the Commission would be dealt with under the broad constitutional mandate of the Commission to ensure high journalistic standards and not necessarily under the formal Complaints Settlement process.



“The idea is to deal with matters within 48 hours upon submission to the Commission,’’ the statement said.