National Security planted Alan – CPP alliance story – Solomon Owusu

Alan kyerematen was recently reported by a section of the media to be preparing to join the CPP

Solomon Owusu, a Communications Team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and an Aide to former Flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen has accused the National Security of planting a story in the newspapers claiming that Alan is to partner the Convention People’s Party for the 2024 elections.

The Ghanaian Times Newspaper on Monday, September 2023, reported that Mr. Kyerematen is said to be exploring the idea of partner­ing with the Convention People’s Party’s Ivor Kobina Greenstreet for the 2024 general elections.



It further reported that the former Minister for Trade and Industry has held talks with the leadership of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and the Convention People’s Party, political parties that already have existing structures to make the campaign easier.



According to the paper’s source, dis­cussions were far advanced with the CPP and both Mr Kyerematen and Mr Greenstreet were expected to announce their intent in the coming days.



“The source said that he initially tossed the idea of running as an independent candidate but later abandoned the idea, realising that it would be difficult to run a success­ful independent campaign in 2024,” the newspaper claimed.

But reacting to the story while speaking on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Wednesday, Solomon Owusu said such stories planted by the National Security and orchestrated by some persons within the NPP who are not comfortable with Alan Kyerematen cannot push the astute politician and lawyer to speak of his political future when he’s not ready to put such information out.



“Take it from me any day, this is a National Security planted story, orchestrated by the establishment. This is pure politics. National Security is employing the idea used in catching a grasscutter, smoking out Alan Kyerematen. The security establishment is using every means possible to get him to speak about his political intention, but Team Alan is smarter and will not be forced out to speak. National Security just threw this allegation that Alan is going to partner Ivor Greenstreet just to get Alan to speak out. First of all, if Alan has held discussion with the CPP and agreed on something, would it not have been the General Secretary of the CPP who would announce it? So why do we have 12 newspapers publishing same story with same headline which is untrue. This is laughable. The story was engineered by NPP members who are not comfortable with Alan Kyerematen. Team Alan is very focused and will not be distracted by some of these distractions.”



Solomon Owusu added: “Do you realize that since Alan left the Flagbearership race, the excitement and interest about the race has died down? It is as though he’s taken some spirit out of the Presidential primary. Every period in the life of a political party has someone holding the spirit of the party, you can’t take this from Alan Kyerematen. When Alan was in the race there was so much enthusiasm, and the other aspirants were very vibrant because Alan held the spirit of the party. Now that he’s withdrawn, the excitement about the race has drastically died down.”