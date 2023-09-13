National security minister to appear before committee on September 13

Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister for National Security

Source: GNA

Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of Parliament’s bi-partisan Committee probing an alleged leaked tape plotting the ousting of Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police, says Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister for National Security will appear before the Committee on Wednesday.

Daniel Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and first witness in the ongoing investigation would also make an appearance for further investigations.



Atta Akyea announced the invitations after proceedings on Tuesday in Parliament House, in Accra.



Dr Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and three other police officers cited by Bugri Naabu as his accomplices in plotting the alleged removal of the IGP from office, appeared before the Committee on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.



However, IGP Dr Dampare was the only one who was interrogated following the interrogation of the other police officers by the Committee.



The three police officers are George Alex Mensah, a Commissioner of Police and a former Director General in charge of Technical; George L. Asare, a Superintendent of Police and Emmanuel Eric Gyebi also a Superintendent of Police.



These three police officers were cited by Naabu, also the Paramount Chief of Namong in the North East Region in the Mamprugu Kingdom on Monday, August 28, 2023, when he appeared before the Committee as the voices on the leaked tape which he said was authentic.

He also told the Committee that he hired someone to do the secret recording and paid the individual.



At the end of Tuesday, September 12 proceedings, Atta Akyea, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South said: “All witnesses must appear with their lawyers on Wednesday for the continuation of sittings.”



“The witnesses should come back tomorrow with their lawyers. The IGP should come with his lawyers, the Minister of National Security should show up with his lawyers and proceedings will continue,” he said.



Parliament’s seven-member bi-partisan Committee is chaired by Atta Akyea, with James Agalga, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa North as the Vice-Chairman is investigating the veracity of an alleged leaked audio plotting the removal of Dr Dampare.



On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, a leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove IGP Dr Dampare from office circulated.



The Minority Caucus in Parliament called for a probe into the leaked tape.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin, consequently constituted the seven-member bi-partisan Committee to authenticate the audio and probe into the secret recording of an alleged plot to remove Dr Dampare, IGP from office ahead of the 2024 general election on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.



The Committee, was, therefore, charged to report back to the House on September 10, 2023, but that had not been successful due to the ongoing investigation.



The Committee is made up of three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person.



Among the members are Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP MP for Okaikwei Central; Madam Ophelia Mensah, NPP MP for Mfantseman; Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South and Peter Lanchene Tuobu, NDC MP for Wa West as members of the Committee.



While Dr Isaac Lartey Annang, a lawyer and a human rights activist, is a technical person appointed by Mr Bagbin.