Navrongo NDC dismisses allegations that Kofi Adda supported their campaign

Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, MP-elect for Navrongo central.

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Navrongo has said it would not sit and watch while some persons within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area discredit the hard work they put into securing a victory which saw them snatch the Parliamentary seat and win the Presidential slot in the December 7 general election.

The NDC said it had come to their attention that some folk within the NPP at a news press conference convened recently, mentioned that the incumbent Member of Parliament, Joseph Kofi Adda, made huge cash donations and massively campaigned for the NDC and its Parliamentary candidate which aided their victory.



It said the allegations were not true and are a figment of the NPP’s imagination as it did not profit from any cash or campaign support from Mr Adda. It said the accusations were baseless and urged the public to throw them to the dogs.



In a statement signed by the constituency scribe, Dr Selanwiah S. Abdul-Mumin, in response to the allegations, the NDC maintained that it experienced triumph in the election due to the fact that their candidate – Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, distinguished himself creditably throughout the campaign period.



The statement said their candidate identified with the people and demonstrated beyond a reasonable doubt that he was out to build Navrongo through unity and fortitude which won him the trust of the constituents.



The NDC stressed that they won the election by dint of hard work and campaigned with savings of the Parliamentary Candidate and contributions from friends, sympathizers and party faithful – and not by the support of any individual such as Joseph Kofi Adda.

The NDC statement in portions said, “It has come to the notice of the NDC in Navrongo Central Constituency through a press conference by some Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives and party faithful of the New Patriotic Party that the NDC and its Parliamentary candidate – Hon. Sampson Tangombu Chiragia profited from numerous support from the current Member of Parliament – Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda including a huge cash donation. We would have treated it with the contempt that it deserves but because of some few unsuspecting and gullible persons who may fall for these spurious and political shenanigans, we need to set the records straight.



“Firstly, we would want to state unequivocally that these allegations are preposterous, ludicrous and farcical; they are not grounded on facts. This nefarious and sinful labeling is a figment of their own imagination; it is based on conjecture and innuendoes. To set the records straight, the NDC nor its Parliamentary Candidate have not received a dime from Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda and anyone with contrary evidence should be ready to make it public.



The respected Member of Parliament has never been part of the numerous campaign teams and activities of the National Democratic Congress throughout the campaign season.



“The campaign activities of the NDC were funded by the savings of the Parliamentary Candidate and contributions from friends, sympathizers and party faithful.



“The unprecedented victory of the NDC and its Parliamentary Candidate in the Constituency was due to multi facet variables. Our Candidate, Hon. Sampson Tangombu Chiragia had distinguished himself creditably throughout the campaign period. He demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that he is out to build Navrongo through unity and fortitude. He indicated he knew the people and the people knew him; he identified himself with the people favorably and he was that “local boy” that everybody wanted to associate with including many sympathizers of the NPP.

The NDC went on to state that the allegations were being spread to save the heads of some notable figures within the NPP who failed to mend cracks in the party. It cautioned the NPP to desist from involving the NDC in their internal wrangling.



“The campaign activities of the NDC were funded by the savings of the Parliamentary Candidate and contributions from friends, sympathizers and party faithful.



If the supposedly “huge cash donation” could win elections, then Hon. Tangoba Abayage would have been the victor of this election. The extravagance and opulence of Hon. Tangoba was visible in every part of the constituency. People were coerced to pick loans whether they needed or not. Loans were given without being applied for and they were paid through the mobile money payment system. Goodies including Pickups vehicles and motorbikes were shared with impunity. It is evident that on the day of the special voting and on Election Day, potential voters were asked to vote for Hon. Tangoba and take a snapshot for an amount ranging from Ghc 300 to Ghc 100.



“We can understand all these baseless allegations are orchestrated to save the heads of some key personalities within the camp of Hon. Tangoba who failed woefully as duty bearers to sustain unity in the party. We would, however, want them to keep the formidable and indomitable NDC out of their internal party wrangling.



The unprecedented victory of the NDC and its Parliamentary Candidate in the Constituency was due to multi-facet variables. Our Candidate, Hon. Sampson Tangombu Chiragia had distinguished himself creditably throughout the campaign period. He demonstrated beyond a reasonable doubt that he is out to build Navrongo through unity and fortitude. He indicated he knew the people and the people knew him; he identified himself with the people favourably and he was that “local boy” that everybody wanted to associate with including many sympathizers of the NPP.

It is ridiculous to associate your excruciating defeat to Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda when Hon. Tangoba performed abysmally in the backyards of the Constituency Chairman, the Constituency Vice Chairman, the Municipal Chief Executive, the Constituency Treasurer and the home of the Parliamentary Candidate – Hon. Tangoba where she cast her vote. NDC won with a landslide in all the polling stations in Namolo, Adabayire, Nogsenia. Accumulatively the NDC won in Pungu and even performed creditably in Nimbasenia to the admiration of all.



It is also laughable and warped logic to state in their wobbled press conference that Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda supported all the opposition candidates – the PPP Candidate and the NDC Candidate. If He genuinely supported a different Candidate with the sole mission of causing the defeat of Hon. Tangoba, then He should have channelled all his arsenals to one of the Candidates and not two opposition Candidates simultaneously”.



The defeat of Hon. Tangoba was due to leadership crisis within the NPP in the Constituency and lack of well-planned strategy for the 2020 general elections. Key personalities played the role of the party foot soldier and serial callers instead of acting as leaders. While the NDC’s Candidate and his team was on the ground selling the message of the People’s Manifesto, the NPP’s Candidate and her team was on Facebook “slaying”. While the NPP’s Candidate concentrated on women, the NDC concentrated on everyone in Navrongo.



As much as we would appreciate the NPP to stay in opposition forever, we would need them to stay united to offer us constructive criticisms so that we can better provide the needed development in Navrongo. As such, we urge them to sit back and take a sober reflection of the gargantuan defeat and promulgate solutions to the disunity and fragmentation within their party so that they can offer us strong opposition in 2024 even though the victory of the NDC is imminent.

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor