Nawuni flood victims appeal for support to relocate to higher grounds

Several properties have been destroyed by the floods

Correspondence from the Northern Region

The recent spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso has led to the flooding of some parts of the Northern Region, including Nawuni and Afayili in the Kumbungu District.



Some residents who have been affected by the spillage are calling on the government, Non-Governmental Organizations(NGOs), and philanthropists to come to their aid in other for them to relocate to higher grounds.



In an interview with the Assembly member of area, Alhassan Yusif, he described the situation as unusual adding that this has never happened in the history of their stay in the affected areas.



Recounting the incident, he said this year's flooding has caused them so much havoc. He revealed that people have lost their homes and their entire farms to the flood.



Mr Yussif indicated that fishing is their main occupation of residents but they have to move to higher grounds to avoid the recurrence of such situations in the future.

“We can't be here all the time crying, because the floods come every year, but this years own is extraordinary, so we are pleading with our leaders if only they can relocate us to a different place."



He noted that the relocation will also require two things; planning and resources, adding that they already have a plan but will need some resources to execute them.



“So we are appealing if people can come and help us so we can move to a different place, that will be better than staying here crying every year that people should come and help us," he said.



Speaking to some of the victims they said they are ready for the relocation and will welcome any support or assistance from the government, NGOs, and philanthropists to help them relocate to safer grounds.