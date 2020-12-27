Near split in parliament is a message to NPP – Rev Opoku Oyinah

Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah

The immediate past chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah has said the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) failure to emerge out of the December 7 polls with a firm grip of parliament is a sign from God.

According to him, this historic development is a message to the ruling party to go back to the drawing table and make an honest assessment of its governance.



Rev Opoku Oyinah made this known while delivering the official sermon at the NPP’s thanksgiving service, December 27, 2020.



He also advocated for a united front between the two major parties in parliament to ensure peace and satisfy the Ghanaian people.



Rev Opoku Oyinah told the gathering at the forecourt of the State House that NPP and NDC must work together in the next Parliament because that is what Ghanaians seem to be telling the two main parties.



While touching on the Free SHS policy, he added that the policy seems to have resonated with several Ghanaians.

Thus, he remains hopeful that the government will replicate the policy in other sectors to ensure that every Ghanaians benefits from the national cake.



In the aftermath of the December 7 parliamentary elections, the ruling party emerged with 137 seats while the opposition NDC also captured 137 seats.



However, there is one Independent Candidate who has already declared his leaning to the NPP.







