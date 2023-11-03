Neither Kennedy Agyapong nor Bawumia can beat John Mahama – Arthur K

Kennedy Agyapong, John Dramani Mahama and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

One-time flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Arthur Kwabena Kennedy has stated that none of the two leading candidates in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries will be a match for former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential elections.

According to him, both candidates have no message to ride on considering the record of the current government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“What are they going to run on? I mean to the extent that the government have failed... Apart from Nana Addo himself, Dr Bawumia regardless of who he is, is going to take the brunt of the blame.



"And if by some miracle Kennedy Agyapong were to be beat him, people will remind everybody that he has been a Member of Parliament and has benefited from a lot of the contracts awarded by the government that has made the public unhappy,” he stated in interview with Citinews.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 presidential election has elected former President John Dramani Mahama as the party’s flagbearer.



The NPP on the other hand is scheduled to elect a candidate in a November 4, 2023, primaries which has Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh in the race for the flagbearership position.

GA/SARA







