New Juaben South: Voting ends amidst heavy rains

Mon, 7 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Voting has ended in the New Juaben South constituency at exactly 5 pm under heavy rainfall.
The rains which started at 4:30 pm with a windstorm are still falling as of 5:15 pm.
Ghanaweb's correspondent in Eastern Region reports that Electoral officials together with party polling agents are tallying their figures and to start counting at the Koforidua Nursing Training College.
