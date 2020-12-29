New Year resolutions backfire all the time – Wontumi explains why agenda 47/47 failed

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Benard Antwi Boasiako known widely as Chairman Wontumi says since people cannot be held accountable for not achieving their set goals for a year, he cannot be questioned for not achieving his target of winning all 47 seats in the Ashanti Region.

Chairman Wontumi is on record to have said prior to the 2020 election that he will win all 47 seats in the Ashanti Region for the NPP.



He went further to say that he will resign if he is unable to achieve the set target for the region.



However, the Chairman has insisted that although the target was not achieved, he and his executives have done marvelously well considering the performance of the NPP in especially in the presidential election.

To him, there is the need for his critics to follow the electoral history of the Ashanti region keenly and realize that it was only during his tenure the votes margin of the NPP improved astronomically.



Chairman Wontumi said as human beings, you set targets when entering a new year but when the targets are not achieved, you love at the brighter side rather than beat yourself for not achieving the target.



“Indeed, I was looking for 47/47 because of the preparations we put across but when we went in we couldn't get all of that but the presidential we increased it...Even Pastors prophesied, they said God said John Dramani Mahama was going to win but John Dramani Mahama has lost. But mine I said it’s an agenda. We have won the ultimate one. The ultimate is the presidency,” he said in an interaction with JoyNews.